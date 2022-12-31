‘TV Actors Have Hectic Schedule, Can’t Maintain Mental Health’: Payal Rohatgi On Tunisha’s Suicide

Actor Payal Rohatgi is known for her controversial and dramatic statements making headlines often. Recently, the actor came forward and commented on the death of younger actor Tunisha Sharma.

Payal Rohatgi was spotted with her husband Sangram Singh at Mumbai airport, where she openly talked about the Tunisha Sharma suicide case and spoke about 'fighting depression' in an old interview when she was around 17 years old.

Payal spoke about the late actor's family, where the elders should be more involved in their children's life helping them with their mental health conditions. She further said that TV actors and public figures deal with hectic work schedules which eventually take a toll on their mental health and are not given enough importance.

Actor Tunisha Sharma was found dead on December 24 on the set of her TV show Áli Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul.' The actress was found hanging from the ceiling of her co-star's makeup room Sheezan Khan who was also her ex-boyfriend and is now facing charges of abetment of suicide in the case.

Taken into police custody, Tunisha Sharma's mother accused Sheezan Khan to be the actual cause of her daughter's death. Reacting to Tunisha Sharma's death, Payal Rohatgi commented via a video which was later shared by ETimes.

Payal said, "She was 20-years-old. In a 2018 interview, she spoke about fighting depression and said she is not mentally that strong. So, her family, the elders in the family, they had to take extra care. She was the earning member of the family. So, there is a pressure to work. Bohut important hai ki bade log dhyan de apne bacho ke upar ki woh kaise cope up kar rahe hain work stress ke sath because television work is very, very stressful ."

Payal Rohatgi further stated, "I have worked in a couple of serials, we used to be stubborn and leave for home from the sets after 12 hours of work, but the newcomers, they work for 15 hours. And if they are the lead of a show, they have no time frame, at all. Therefore, mental health is not maintained for TV actors, and I feel that is wrong. Along with all this, I am not sure about the other angle, but whatever it is let the police and proper agencies do the investigation."

On Friday, the police officials of Mumbai investigating the case released a statement that Tunisha Sharma entered into a heated argument with Sheezan Khan, shortly before her death. CCTV footage has cleared the details, where the two can be seen engaged in a conversation.

The last rites of Tunisha Sharma were carried out on December 27, when many prominent figures from the television industry paid their respect and were in utmost shock to see the condition of her mother Vanita Sharma. The police have also called the production manager of the TV show and the investigation is still under process.