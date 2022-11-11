  • News
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Death: TV Actor Passes Away While Working Out In Gym

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Death: According to reports he collapsed while working out in gym.

By Anushka Vats
Updated: Fri, 11 Nov 2022 03:34 PM IST
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Death: Image Courtesy:Instagram

TELEVISION ACTOR Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, popularly known for playing roles in shows like Kkusum, Waaris, and Suryaputra Karn died on Friday.

According to reports, the 46-year-old collapsed while working out at a gym. He was soon rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. However, he was declared dead after doctors tried reviving him for 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, actor Jay Bhanushali took to Instagram and expressed grief on the death of the actor. Posting a picture of Siddhaanth he wrote, "gone too soon." In a conversation with indiaexpress.com, Jay said that he was informed about the death of the actor by mutual friends.

Siddhaanth started his career as a model and made his debut with Kkusum. Apart from playing pivotal roles in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun, Kya Dill Mein Hai, and others, he was also seen playing the lead role in many shows.

The actor was last seen in Zee TV show 'Kyu Rishton Mein Katti Batti'.

The actor was earlier married to Ira, but the couple divorced in 2015. He then got married to Alesia in 2017. Siddhaanth had a daughter from his previous marriage, meanwhile, his wife Alesia had a son from her first marriage.

