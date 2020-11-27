Shaheer and Ruchikaa opted for a court marriage, due to the pandemic. They plan to have a traditional wedding on this date, check deets.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Shaheer Sheikh has now given a pleasant surprise to his fans as he shared a picture with his longtime girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor and has finally confirmed that the duo is now married. In the picture, Ruchikaa is seen flaunting her engagement ring and is laughing her heart out while Shaheer is holding her hand.

Earlier, the reports suggested that the duo were planning to get married in December this year but due to the coronavirus pandemic their pans took a halt but what came as a surprise is news of the duo's court marriage. However, there are reports that suggest that they will be having their traditional wedding in June 2021.

Shaheer shared the photo with the caption that reads, "#TuHasdiRaveexcited for the rest of my life..#ikigai"

Shaheer in an interview with Bombay Times said that "Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I’ve always said that I’m a ‘wanderer’ and I’ve finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her."

In the report, it was said that the couple opted for a court marriage, due to the pandemic. It is reported that they are planning to have a traditional wedding in June 2021. After the court marriage, they flew to Jammu to take part in a small function at his parents’ place. After that, they will have another function at their residence in Mumbai.

For the unversed, Ruchikaa is the head of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' Films division. The duo met on the sets of Judgemental Hai Kya, two years ago.

