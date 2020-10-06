New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Television actor Niti Taylor married her fiance Parikshit Bawa on August 13 in a private ceremony with just their respective parents and close family members. Niti took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of her private wedding ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well-wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, COVID wedding ??

I can finally say out loud "Hello Husband" ?? Making my own happiness in 2020!!"

Also, I'm announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way - but hoping for a better 2021"

In the video, Niti is seen in a beautiful pink embroidered lehanga and her husband Parikshit was carrying a sherwani and he sported the look with a pink turban. The newlywed couple took their vows in a gurudwara at Gurgaon.

The Times of India reported that Niti got married to Parikshit, an army officer, following a courtship of two years. The couple got engaged on the same date last year.

Niti has done several roles in the show like Gulaal, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Savdhan India and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

Niti told TOI that her plan was to have a lavish wedding in October. “We were planning to get married at the end of October. However owing to the Covid-19 situation and understanding that it won’t improve drastically, we decided to advance the wedding and exchange nuptial vows on our engagement date. It wasn’t, of course, the best way since both our sisters couldn’t join us for the wedding, but we do plan to celebrate with everyone when the situation improves.”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma