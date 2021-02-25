And as much as the couple is happy, some of Jankee's latest pictures prove that motherhood can be a daunting.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh recently became proud parents if a baby boy on February 3. And as much as the couple is happy, some of Jankee's latest pictures prove that motherhood can be a daunting.

She shared a few photos of her social media handle and wrote, "The last 20 days of my life have been beyond anything I had imagined. Sufi came into this world and changed our lives forever. But living with this new human has been a ride and a half. We’ve had some great days and some very tough ones. From major emotional meltdowns to panic calls to our paediatrician in the middle of the night, we’ve done it all. But all this just seems to disappear when Sufi flashes a smile to me after I eat up his face with all my kisses. Well, only recently I learnt that babies smile when they pass gas. And all this while I thought it was me ( I choose to ignore that bit of information for now ) Btw that’s @babysufim sleeping peacefully & comfortably just like his very exhausted but happy mumma , in his favourite cot from @cradleandmaa".

In another post Jankee shared a video featuring Nakuul and herself with a lot of balloons. She captioned it saying, "A name that we decided when I was 3 months pregnant for our to-be first born, irrespective of the gender. Sufi symbolises spirituality, art, philosophy, literature, soul, song and everything that we stand for. From the time you were born, you have filled up our lives and hearts with so much love & we just can’t get enough of you. Mamma & Dadaa love you."

Aren't they the cutest? Well, the two are indeed couple goals. Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh tied-the-knot in 2012.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal