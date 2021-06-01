In her complaint, Nisha Rawal alleged that he reportedly pushed her against the wall after their fight which led to her head injury. Read to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: All is not well between TV actor Karan Mehra and his wife, model and actress Nisha Rawal. Yes, the actress has filed a complaint against her husband in Mumbai's Goregaon Police Station after a fight post which Karan was arrested by the police. However, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame was later granted bail.

As per the report, Nisha claimed that after their brawl, Karan allegedly pushed her against the wall which allegedly led to an injury on her head. And post this she filed a complaint with the police.

News agency ANI's tweet which informed about the whole incident, read as, "Maharashtra | Actor Karan Mehra arrested after his wife & actor Nisha Rawal filed a complaint in Goregaon area last night. Rawal filed a complaint against Mehra following a brawl. A case has been registered: Mumbai Police."

Although, earlier also there were rumours of some tension between the couple, however, Karan said that Nisha took care of me during COVID-19. He was quoted saying, "I was down with COVID and mourning my loved ones who passed away after contracting the virus. In the midst of this I had to exert myself and talk to the media. It was crazy. I was not in the frame of mind but had to set things straight. Nisha has been taking care of me through COVID."

For the unversed, Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal got married in the year 2021 after dating for a while. The duo have a son named Kavish who is 4 years old.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan rose to fame with his role as Naitik in Star Plus daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai while Nisha was a famous face in ads and music videos.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal