Tunisha Suicide Case: Did You Know Sheezan Khan Suffered From Depression, Was Sexually Assaulted?

Sheezan Khan is currently in the spotlight. After his co-star and ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma took her own life on the sets of their show, Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul, he was arrested and remains in custody till December 28.

However, did you know that Sheezan Mohammed Khan had faced sexual abuse as a youngster? He had also struggled with depression when he was merely seven. He had shared this in a virtual TED talk. Moreover, he had spoken about his parents' marriage and how he was brought up in the middle of their frequent quarrels.

Talking at the session, Sheezan revealed, "Home's the only place where a child feels safe, feels secure. But, not in my case. I lived with my parents and sister when I was 7. I didn't have a stable family, for that matter, nor a stable relationship with my parents. My parents were always fighting, I never had that kind of 'sukhi parivaar'. They weren't happy, and reached a point where they couldn't bear each other."

And then, he opened up about the dark phase in his past. "The landlord one day took the chance. He saw I was crying and he knew what was happening. My father used to hit my mom, and he used to come to save her. He took the chance. He took me to the park, got me the ice-cream I wanted. I had to pay for that later.

"He took me to the public washroom and molested me in the worst way possible. I wish I could tell you how. I don't want to. I ran from there, I ran to my home, where I would again go through the same, because he obviously lives nearby. I ran to the shower, and kept pouring water. I had never felt so disgusted in my life. I was feeling scared, I was alone," he said.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEDxSFIT (@tedxsfit)

Sheezan's father leaving him also had a huge impact on his life. He recalled, "Father had left me. He was the only man I loved. From that time, it became a hard journey for me to cover."

Sheezan has been detained following the demise of his co-star and former flame Tunisha Sharma. In his statement, he said that they were in a relationship, but split up because of religious and age differences. He will remain in custody until December 28.