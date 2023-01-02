Tunisha Sharma’s Mother Tried To Strangle Her: Sheezan Khan’s Lawyer Makes Explosive Claims About The Late Actor’s Family

Television actor Tunisha Sharma’s sudden death has sent shockwaves inside the industry. The controversy around her suicide also embroiled her ‘Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul’ co-star Sheezan Khan, who is in police custody for abatement in suicide.

Sheezan Khan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra has now made explosive claims about Tunisha Sharma and her relationship with her family. In a press conference held by Sheezan Khan and his family, his lawyer has claimed that the late actor’s mother Vanita Sharma broke Tunisha Sharma’s phone and allegedly tried to strangulate her after being instigated by Tunisha Sharma’s uncle from Chandigarh Sanjeev Kaushal.

“Tunisha used to panic a lot upon hearing the name of Sanjeev Kaushal. On the instigation of Sanjeev Kaushal, Tunisha’s mother broke her phone and tried to strangle her. Sanjeev Kaushal and Tunisha’s mother used to control Tunisha’s life,” Sheezan Khan’s lawyer Shailendra Misha was quoted as saying in the press conference in a report by Business Today.

“Tunisha’s so-called uncle Pawan Sharma was her former manager, he was fired four years ago because he used to interfere a lot and behave harshly with her,” Sheezan Khan’s lawyer said, adding that Sheezan Khan’s family never asked her to wear a hijab.

“The picture of Tunisha in hijab being circulated is from the set of the show which was part of the shoot. It can be seen. We never made her wear hijab, it was from the channel,” Sheezan Khan’s lawyer was quoted as saying in the press conference.

Sheezan Khan’s judicial custody has been extended for 14 days. The ‘Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul’ was arrested by Valiv Police in Palghar district on December 26. Since then, the actor has been in the custody of the police. However, it has also been reported that Sheezan Khan’s lawyers will not be applying for any bail.

For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma’s was found hanging in the makeup area of her show ‘Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul’ on December 24. Tunisha’s mother filed a complaint a day after her body was found and accused Sheezan Khan of aiding her daughter’s suicide.