Tunisha Sharma's Mother Claims She Was In Depression As Beau Sheezan Khan Denied Marrying Her

Popular Television actress Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on December 24, days after which her family members have levelled several allegations against her Ali Baba co-star Sheezan Khan. According to a report in Hindustan Times, a police inspector has shared that Tunisha’s mother claimed that her daughter was in depression as her beay Sheezan denied marrying her. These allegations came a day after Tunisha's mother had alleged that she the duo broke up 15 days ahead of her death.

A Senior police inspector Kailas Barve from Waliv police station in Maharashtra’s Vasai area, Palghar district said, "Nothing came out in the postmortem report. While the media was questioning if she was pregnant, nothing like that came in the reports. Her mother said that Sheezan provoked her to commit suicide."

Barve further added, "They had an affair, but he denied marrying her, which is why she was in depression. He (Sheezan) admitted that they were in a relationship. They had a breakup in November, but they continued working on the set."

According to a report in India TV, Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma said, "Sheezan Khan was not committed even after being in a relationship with Tunisha..he used to talk and keep in touch with many girls at the same time..due to which Tunisha was under depression and stress. Even on 16th December Tunisha came to know about Sheezan’s deception due to which she got an anxiety attack."

Tunisha Sharma died by suicide by hanging herself in her makeup room. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, stated Waliv Police.

It is pertinent to note that the 20-year-old actress started her career with the TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. She later starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.