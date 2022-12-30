Tunisha Sharma's Mother Alleges Her Daughter Was 'Murdered' Says Sheezan 'Did Not Call The Ambulance'

Tunisha Sharma's mother on Friday alleged that her daughter could have been "murdered". The Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress, who died by committing suicide on December 24, was allegedly in a relationship with her co-star Sheezan Khan.

While adressing the media, her mother said, "Sheezan took her from the room but did not call the ambulance. This can also be a murder…Sheezan forced her to wear Hijab as well.

"Tunisha informed me that Sheezan used to consume drugs on the sets. There were changes in Tunisha's behaviour. Sheezan forced her to follow Islam. She also posted on her Instagram that morning but what happened after that, we have no idea.

"I will not sit quietly until Sheezan is punished. Tunisha checked his phone once and found that he was cheating on her. On questioning Sheezan, he slapped her. My daughter had no disease. I will not spare Sheezan. My daughter has gone, I'm alone now."

The mother of the deceased TV actor earlier alleged that Sheezan used to "consume drugs", however, she could not confirm how long he was into drugs.

Vanita also accused Sheezan of having relationships with several girls. The police had said they would grill Sheezan on the claim of Tunisha's mother.

Previously, her uncle, Paswan, had accused Sheezan of encouraging Tunisha to take her own life and also stated that he noticed a shift in the actress' behaviour before her death.

He said, "Police today stated before the court that Sheezan had relations with other women too. Police should investigate the case from all angles. Many things about Tunisha had changed after meeting Sheezan, she had started wearing a hijab."

He also alleged that he abetted Tunisha's suicide and has been concealing evidence from the police authorities.

Meanwhile, Sheeza's police custody was extended by two days on Wednesday. He was arrested on December 25 and was initially on a four-day custody.

As per a report by NDTV, although a suicide note has not been recovered yet, a note related to Sheezan has been unearthed from the sets of their show Ali Baba.

The report further mentioned that the police informed Vasai Court that they uncovered a message which said, "He is blessed to have me as a co-actor Woohooo" in a makeup room of the TV series.

It is further claimed that the note mentioned both Tunisha and Sheezan's names. It is also asserted that the co-actors had a 15-minute chat in the makeup room after which they both appeared to be disturbed.

Sheezan and Tunisha met and fell in love on the sets of Ali Baba. However, the two had a short-lived romance that ended just 15 days prior to Tunisha's sudden demise on December 24.

She was allegedly discovered hanging in the makeup room of her TV show. Authorities said that the 20-year-old actor went to the restroom on the set and didn't come back for a long time.

When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was discovered. Later, the post-mortem report confirmed that the actor passed away due to asphyxiation.

A purported video was doing the rounds on social media showing Sheezan and other set members carrying Tunisha to the hospital after her suicide.

(With inputs from ANI)