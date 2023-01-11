Tunisha Sharma's Mom Breaks Silence On Actress' Last Call With Ali, Says 'They Were Just Friends'

Tunisha Sharma's mother has broken silence on her daughter's last call with alleged Tinder date Ali. Recently, Sheezan Khan's lawyer had told the Vasai court in Mumbai that Tunisha had spoken to Ali on a dating app only 15 minutes before her death.

"In the last 15 minutes, she spoke to Ali on a video call. So, it's not me but Ali who was in touch," he had said on behalf of his client, Sheezan.

Now, in response, the late actress' mother, Vanita Sharma, has said that Ali was Tunisha's personal trainer and that the two were only "friends". She said that she didn't know if her daughter had ever used a dating app.

"Tunisha had called me and said that she was meeting Ali, her gym trainer from three years ago. She went out with him in the last three days to eat out and chat. They were just friends and met thrice in December. Ab sab Ali ki galti ho gayi (Now it’s Ali’s fault)?" Tunisha's mother told Bombay Times.

Tunisha's mother also said that Sheezan's family is levelling "wild accusations" in an effort to "change the attention." The mother of the deceased actress reaffirmed that her daughter was 'disturbed' as a result of her separation with Sheezan.

"His statement has been recorded by the police. Also, what is the big deal if she had met him? She had even met one of her former co-actors and had attended a party hosted by another actor. I don't think Sheezan's family and the lawyer have any option but to make these wild accusations to shift the focus from the actual issue, which is that she was disturbed because of the breakup.

For the unversed, the Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress was found hanging in Sheezan's make up room on December 24. Just a day after Tunisha's demise, her mother charged her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan with abetting her daughter's suicide and accused him of "using" her daughter. Sheezan was arrested on December 25 and has been in judicial custody since then.

Tunisha and Sheezan's families have made a number of accusations against one another after the latter's arrest. While Sheezan's sister said that Tunisha's mother opposed the Ali Baba co-stars' relationship, Vanita Sharma blamed Sheezan for her daughter's death.