Tunisha Sharma's Lawyer Seeks Fresh Date For Hearing After New Claims From Sheezan Khan's Advocate

After Sheezan Khan's bail plea was heard by the Vasai court today (January 9) in Tunisha Sharma suicide case, both the attorneys addressed the media. However, Sheezan's attorney refrained from restating his points, while Tunisha's representative claimed that the additional assertions made by Sheezan's attorney "make it seem like a case of murder, not suicide."

Sheezan Khan's lawyer, Shailendra Mishra, said, "Whatever allegations they (Tunisha's family and lawyer) are levelling, there is no iota of truth in it. It's studiedly false. They are blowing the matter out of proportion. Sheezan Mohammed Khan is innocent. He has been framed. I have disclosed facts before the court. Let the court take a call on it."

Talking about accusations of murder by the other side, Mishra said, "He will say a lot of things. Whether it's a suicide or murder, they should decide first. They only registered an FIR for suicide, allegation of murder is also put by them. They have misguided the police with their allegations. Police won't get anything in it. The two had moved on in their life. This is the truth which was submitted even in the written document by their lawyer."

Meanwhile, Tunisha's lawyer has informed, "Sheezan's bail application was heard today. They have also filed fresh photographs, something regarding medicines and judgements of High court and Supreme court as well. We have sought a date based on the arguments they have presented.

"They wanted the bail proceedings to be heard on camera as the media interprets things wrongly. Now we leave up to you, how you interpret it. We have taken a fresh date for 11th to present our side of the argument after their documents. Court will do justice to the innocent."

Tunisha's attorney, when questioned on her final call, which she placed to Ali, with whom she chatted for 15 minutes prior to committing suicide, he said, "If you have read the police report, Tunisha's phone has not been opened yet. Where are they getting this information from?

"If Sheezan has told this to the lawyer, then how did he know when he had already left her make-up room. After he had left, Tunisha spoke to Ali for 15 minutes. Then how did Sheezan know it? It's their argument that he had left the room. The biggest doubt is what Tunisha told Sheezan when he took her to the car. It creates a doubt of 302, not 306."