Tunisha Sharma's Former Co-Star Abhishek Nigam To Play Alibaba In The Show After Sheezan Khan's Arrest: Reports

Television actor Tunisha Sharma’s suicide has left the industry in shock. The actor’s co-star and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been named accused in her death case and has been arrested by the Mumbai police.

According to reports, Sheezan Khan’s arrest has landed his role in the show, ‘Alibaba: Daastan-E-Kabul’ into jeopardy as well. The actor will reportedly be replaced by the makers on the show, with Tunisha Sharma’s former co-star, ‘Hero Gayab Mode’ actor Abhishek Nigam.

However, no confirmation or denial about the same has been made by the makers yet.

Sheezan Khan has been in police custody and was supposed to be there till Wednesday. But, since the police could not complete the interrogation and investigation, they have sought his remand to be extended by two days.

Recently, social media sensation Urfi Javed came out in support of Sheezan Khan in Tunisha Sharma’s death case. Taking to her Instagram account, the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ star wrote, “My 2 cents on Tunisha’s case yes he might be wrong, he might have cheated on her but we cannot blame him for her death. You absolutely cannot make someone stay with you who doesn’t want to stay.”

Urfi Javed further wrote, “Girls no one I REPEAT NO ONE, is worth giving up your precious life for. Sometimes it might just seem like the end of the world but trust me it’s not. Think about the people who love you or just try loving yourself a bit harder. Be your own hero. Please give time some time. Even after the suicide the suffering doesn’t end, the ones that are left behind suffer even more.”

Tunisha Sharma’s mother made claims that Sheezan Khan was cheating on her daughter. On the basis of the statement of the television actor’s statement, an FIR was registered and the actor was arrested.

According to police officials, Sheezan Khan broke down during the interrogation process. “When the woman police officer of Waliv police station reached to interrogate the accused, he started crying. For two consecutive days, he kept on narrating different theories for breaking up with Tunisha but when a woman officer questioned him, he started crying,” an official said.