Tunisha Sharma’s Cremation To Take Place On Dec 27, Mortal Remains To Be Handed Over Tonight

The funeral of television star Tunisha Sharma will take place on Tuesday, December 27, in Mumbai. Her uncle, Pawan Sharma, has shared that the mortal remains of the actress, after she passed away by suicide on December 24, will be handed over to the family on Monday night, December 26.

"I have come to collect the body, but still waiting for documentation and paper work to be completed, post which body will be handed over. The Waliv police station team is on its way, and will take about another hour or so. The body will be taken out tonight itself and be stored overnight in a mortuary in Mira Road. Last rites will take place tomorrow around 4 pm," he told India Today.

The news of her cremation comes hours after details of Tunisha Sharma's last few hours were revealed. The television actress, who passed away on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, supposedly spent her final few hours with her former beau and colleague Sheezan Khan. She also allegedly had lunch with her co-stars before making the extreme move.

A source informed India Today that Tunisha shared a meal with Sheezan. Production and unit associates were also present. It seems that the squad would pause for lunch between 1 pm to 2 pm in the afternoon, and on the day she died, December 24, they had lunch together.

Meanwhile, the autopsy reports made it explicit that the actress was not pregnant and her corpse was brought to JJ hospital in Mumbai for autopsy and according to the reports, she died from asphyxiation, as reported by IANS. No bruises were found on her body.

According to police officials, Tunisha went to the make-up on the set last Saturday, and did not come out for a long period of time. When the door was forced open, Tunisha was found hanging.

Sheenaz, Tunisha's co-star, was apprehended and taken into police custody in Mumbai after a case of abetment to suicide was logged. He is being detained for four days. Tunisha's mother lodged a complaint and blamed Sheenaz for Tunisha’s mental stress. Tunisha and Sheezan starred in the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.