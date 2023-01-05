Tunisha Sharma Won't Be Replaced In TV Show ‘Alibaba-Dastaan-E-Kabul’: Report

Tunisha Sharma's death case has invited a ton of controversies and disputes and the media has managed to cover every bit of it. Recently, rumors of getting the show shut down were making rounds on the internet.

A channel official now has confirmed that the TV show 'Alibaba-Dastaan-e-Kabul will continue where the makers have no interest in pulling it off the air. With the lead actor in jail and the actress dead, the makers of the show are in deep concern.

However, according to a report by ETimes, the makers of the show will continue to run the show by focusing on the other characters and will bind new leads. The report also quoted a channel official saying, "The show is not going off-air. It will continue." The report also stated that Tunisha Sharma's character will not be replaced; a new lead pair will soon be introduced on the show.

Earlier this week, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees sent a notice to the producers of the show, claiming gross negligence on the sets. The letter stated, "The cases of suicidal deaths of the young actors and actresses are increasing and such deaths could have been avoided if the producers keep an eye on such things happening on the sites."

It further stated, "All the crew members are hired by the producers for this project, and hence it is the responsibility of the producers to look after the well-being, safety and security of the crew members."

The letter also added, "FWICE strongly demands action on the producers of the show Ali Baba- Dastaan-E-Kabul as the liability of the safety, and security of all the crew members depends upon them."

Concluding the letter it stated, "any conspiracy against any crew members should have been traced by the producers and taken immediate action against the erring members. However, the producers are only interested in earning good money with the popularity of the show due to the lead actors and actresses who are followed by the public at large."

Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on December 24, 2022, on the set of her TV show 'Alibaba-Dastaan-e-Kabul.' Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested a day after her death as her mom Vanita Sharma filed a case of suicide abetment against him.

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan dated for some time and had a mutual breakup just days before Tunisha's death. Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita further leveled the allegations against Sheezan claiming that he used to beat her and tried to force her to adopt Islamic practices.

However, later on, Sheezan Khan's sisters Falaq and Shafaq Naaz claimed that Tunisha Sharma was in depression due to her mother's negligence and was coping with her childhood trauma.