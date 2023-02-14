Tunisha Sharma Wasn't Depressed, She Was Hurt: Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul Co-Star Chandan K Anand

Months after actor Tunisha Sharma died by suicide, her Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul co-actor Chandan K Anand revealed that the actor wasn’t depressed and wanted to speak to him. Chandan Anand added that unfortunately, he couldn’t speak to her at the time and later, it got too late.

In an interview with a leading news outlet, Chandan K Anand recalled that Tunisha Sharma wanted to have a word with him. “But time hi nahi mila. Kabhi kuch na kuch aa jata hain sets pe. Phir agle din usne aisa kuch step le liya. Pata nahi kya baat karni thi. The next day she took the drastic step,” the actor told Hindustan Times in an interview.

“The point is actors are quite vulnerable because we tend to find emotions in it. Sharing is very important. Tunisha Sharma was always happy and smiling. This has become a lesson for all of us, some are running behind followers on social media, and some for lead roles,” Chandan further revealed in his interview.

Speaking about her health condition, Chandan Anand said that though people are saying that Tunisha Sharma was depressed, he feels that it wasn’t true. “People are saying she was depressed. Aisa nahi hai. Mujhe bura lagta tha jab sab bolne lag gaye woh depressed thi. Kuch depression me nahi thi. Ek chiz dukh lagi, bura laga aur baki ki kahani wahi janegi kya hua,” the actor was quoted as saying in his interview.

Chandan Anand further added, “I don’t know. But when I think about her, I just remember her working so hard on the sets. She was really focused and a happy-go-lucky person. Par kya kare? Kuch nahi kar sakte.”

For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma was found dead on December 24. The actor died by suicide on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested by the Mumbai Police on the charges of abetment of suicide.