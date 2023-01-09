Tunisha Sharma Was Still Breathing And Could Have Been Saved, But Sheezan Khan Took Her To A Far Away Hospital: Late Actor’s Mother

Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma made shocking allegations against her daughter’s ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan and said that the ‘Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul’ star was still breathing when she was discovered hanging from the sets of her television show. Tunisha’s mother further claimed that Sheezan Khan took her daughter to a far away hospital.

#WATCH | Tunisha Sharma death case | Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma plays a voice message from the late actress from Dec 21; says, "We shared a very good relationship...Sheezan's mother can't tell me about my relationship with her (Tunisha). I don't need to explain to anyone..." pic.twitter.com/TkEJc9ch7U — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

Vanita Sharma spoke to ANI in an interview and said, “It could be a suicide or a murder. I say this because Sheezan took her to a hospital far away. There were hospitals 5 minutes from the set. Why not take her to a closer one? She was breathing and could've been saved.”

The late actor’s mother added that her daughter could have been saved if Sheezan Khan had not ‘purposefully’ taken her to a faraway hospital rather than to the one just five minutes away from the sets.

Sheezan Khan’s lawyer and family have claimed that Tunisha Sharma and her mother did not share a good relationship. Refuting any such rumors, Vanita Sharma played a voice message from the late actress from December 21 to ANI and added, "We shared a very good relationship. Sheezan's mother can't tell me about my relationship with my daughter. I don't need to explain to anyone.”

Sheezan Khan's sister and co-actor Falaq Naaz had accused Tunisha Sharma's mother of "neglecting" her daughter in a press conference held by the family. Falaq Naz added that the actor's depression was due to her childhood trauma and said "Tunisha's mother accepted that she has been neglecting her own daughter and didn't take care of her. Tunisha's depression was due to her childhood trauma," said Falaq Naaz in the press conference.

Vanita Sharma also refuted allegations that Tunisha Sharma was short of money and told ANI, “I sent her Rs 3 Lakh within 3 months. She wasn’t short of money & all her needs were met. She later borrowed money from friends. Maybe Sheezan took drugs & was imposing the habit on her. His car broke down & he used my car for a month.”

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of her television show, ‘Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’ on December 24, 2022. Her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on December 25 on the charges of abetment to suicide.