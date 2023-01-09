Tunisha Sharma Video Called Tinder Date Ali 15 Minutes Before Death: Sheezan Khan's Lawyer To Court

Tunisha Sharma, who died on December 24, spoke to a man named Ali around 15 minutes before committing suicide, Sheezan Khan's lawyer told a Mumbai court on Monday.

Sheezan, Tunisha's Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star and ex-boyfriend, has been in police custody since December 25, after her mother accused him of abetting the actress' suicide.

After break up with Sheezan, Tunisha had joined Tinder and even gone on a date with Ali, according to Sheezan's attorney Shailendra Mishra, who testified in front of the Vasai court during his bail hearing.

"In the last 15 minutes, she spoke to Ali on a video call. So, it's not me but Ali who was in touch," he said on behalf of his client.

According to Sheezan's counsel, Tunisha had considered suicide and had shown the rope she intended to use to take her life to co-actor Parth. He spoke for his client, saying, "When I overheard this conversation, I intruded and contacted her family, informed them, and asked them to take care of her."

The lawyer said that Sheezan and Tunisha's relationship remained amicable even after their split and that they continued to film for the show nonstop.

"Another allegation is, I was forcing her to speak Urdu. I myself don't know the language. I learn my lines as per the director's demand. My sisters also don’t know Urdu," said Sheezan through his counsel.

When images of Tunisha wearing a hijab surfaced online, it sparked accusations of conversion. However, Sheezan had nothing to do with it because it was a part of the programme's wardrobe change, according to his attorney.

"Only because of my religion I have been arrested; they made this love jihad angle. They could have questioned me for two days straight and the truth would be out. There was no reason to arrest me. If I was not Muslim, this would not have happened," Sheezan's lawyer said on his behalf.

Although there is no proof against Sheezan, a criminal section has been launched, the defendant's attorney informed the court.

"They should decide first if it's suicide or something else. I have put all the facts in this case in front of the court. The court will decide," he said. The bail hearing was postponed by the judge until January 11.