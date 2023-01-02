  • News
  • Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: We Never Made Her Wear Hijab, Says Sheezan Khan's Family

Refuting all the allegations, Shazeen's sister said that the picture of Tunisha which was widely being circulated, was from the set and the family never made her wear hijab.

By Anushka Vats
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 02:58 PM IST
Minute Read
Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: We Never Made Her Wear Hijab, Says Sheezan Khan's Family

A WEEK after actor Tunisha Sharma died by suicide and the police arrested actor Sheezan Khan, the latter's family on Monday held a press conference and addressed the accusations made by Tunisha's family members.

Addressing the media, Sheezan's sisters Falaq Naaz, Shafaq Naaz and his mother, who were accompanied by his lawyer, Shailendra Mishra spoke about Tunisha's past and accused her mother of controlling the actor's life. They also said that the family never forced her to wear hijab.

Shafaq Naaz, Sheezan's sister spoke about the picture of Tunisha wearing a hijab that is being circulated on social media platforms.

"The picture of Tunisha in hijab being circulated is from the set of the show which was part of the shoot. It can be seen. We never made her wear hijab, it was from the channel," she said and showed the picture to the media.

Also Read
Bollywood News LIVE: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra And..
Bollywood News LIVE: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra And..

Falaq also refuted the allegations about Sheezan having relationships with other girls and said, "Sheezan didn't have any other girlfriend. That girl was called for recording her statement. There's no secret girlfriend." She added, "Tunisha's mother accepted that she has been neglecting Tunisha and that she didn't take care of her. Tunisha's depression was due to her childhood trauma."

This came after Vanita, Tunisha's mother made allegations about Sheezan forcing her to wear Hijab and having relationship with several girls.

The lawyer also mentioned that Tunisha and Kaushal shared a terrible relationship and he used to control her finances along with Tunisha's mother, Vanita.

"Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money," Mishra said.

The lawyer also claimed that the actor used to panic on hearing Kaushal's name adding that her mother once broke her phone and tried to strangulate her after Kaushal instigated her.

Also Read
Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Dating? Video Of Duo Spotted Kissing On..
Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Dating? Video Of Duo Spotted Kissing On..

Earlier, while addressing the media, Vanita had said, "Sheezan took her from the room but did not call the ambulance. This can also be a murder…Sheezan forced her to wear Hijab as well."

Meanwhile, Mishra said, "Tunisha and Sanjeev Kaushal (an uncle in Chandigarh) had terrible relations. Sanjeev Kaushal and her mother, Vanita used to control Tunisha's finances. Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money."

(With inputs from ANI)

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.