Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: We Never Made Her Wear Hijab, Says Sheezan Khan's Family

A WEEK after actor Tunisha Sharma died by suicide and the police arrested actor Sheezan Khan, the latter's family on Monday held a press conference and addressed the accusations made by Tunisha's family members.

Addressing the media, Sheezan's sisters Falaq Naaz, Shafaq Naaz and his mother, who were accompanied by his lawyer, Shailendra Mishra spoke about Tunisha's past and accused her mother of controlling the actor's life. They also said that the family never forced her to wear hijab.

Shafaq Naaz, Sheezan's sister spoke about the picture of Tunisha wearing a hijab that is being circulated on social media platforms.

"The picture of Tunisha in hijab being circulated is from the set of the show which was part of the shoot. It can be seen. We never made her wear hijab, it was from the channel," she said and showed the picture to the media.

Falaq also refuted the allegations about Sheezan having relationships with other girls and said, "Sheezan didn't have any other girlfriend. That girl was called for recording her statement. There's no secret girlfriend." She added, "Tunisha's mother accepted that she has been neglecting Tunisha and that she didn't take care of her. Tunisha's depression was due to her childhood trauma."

This came after Vanita, Tunisha's mother made allegations about Sheezan forcing her to wear Hijab and having relationship with several girls.

The lawyer also mentioned that Tunisha and Kaushal shared a terrible relationship and he used to control her finances along with Tunisha's mother, Vanita.

"Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money," Mishra said.

The lawyer also claimed that the actor used to panic on hearing Kaushal's name adding that her mother once broke her phone and tried to strangulate her after Kaushal instigated her.

Earlier, while addressing the media, Vanita had said, "Sheezan took her from the room but did not call the ambulance. This can also be a murder…Sheezan forced her to wear Hijab as well."

Meanwhile, Mishra said, "Tunisha and Sanjeev Kaushal (an uncle in Chandigarh) had terrible relations. Sanjeev Kaushal and her mother, Vanita used to control Tunisha's finances. Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money."

(With inputs from ANI)