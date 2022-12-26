Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan's Siblings Release Official Statement, Say 'Both Families Are Victims'

The suicide of 20-year-old Tunisha Sharma, an actress, came as a shock to the whole television industry. On December 24, Tunisha, who hanged herself in the make-up room of her co-star and partner Sheezan Khan, was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead. In the wake of her death, a complaint of abetting suicide was filed against Sheezan, resulting in his arrest.

On Monday, the Vasai court sent the actor to four-day police custody. In response, his siblings Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz have issued an official statement requesting the media for privacy. Furthermore, they stated that they have full belief in the Indian justice system and they will address the situation when the time is right.

The statement read as, "As much as everyone is eager to know the 'other side of the story', we are equally curious to know, but for time being we'd like for you to allow us privacy in this grave situation.

"Both families are victims at this point. Let the right time come and we will address the matter for sure. But this is not the right time. A death is a painful situation everyone needs to honour the privacy of the affected Families and give them the space to mourn and carry on with the funeral first.

"It is such an unfortunate state that we lost a precious soul and another is arrested. Accusations have been leveled against Sheezan and the police are investigating the case. Let police take the call. I am confident that an innocent guy has been framed without an application of mind." This situation has been overwhelming for the family members and we'd like to take this time to co-operate with the police and let the truth come out.

"We have complete faith in the Indian judiciary system and hope the truth shall triumph.

"Also, please do not take our silence for weakness; We will speak soon when the time is right. But for now, allow and respect our privacy."

Tunisha's mother has lodged a complaint against Sheezan stating that the actor and her daughter Tunisha had been in a relationship which ended 15 days ago. She has told the police that Tunisha was under extreme stress and depression because of him and this could be the reason she has taken such an extreme step.

Tunisha played the female lead in the TV serial Alibaba: Dastan-e-Kabul, opposite Sheezan Khan who was the lead actor. The two met on the set of the show and reportedly developed a fondness for one another.