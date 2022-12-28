Tunisha Sharma's Uncle Claims She Had Started Wearing Hijab After Meeting Sheezan Khan

Ali Baba's star Tunisha Sharma's uncle has revealed some fresh details after her untimely passing away on December 24. Not only has he blamed Tunisha’s co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan for encouraging her to take her own life, but he has also stated that he noticed a shift in the actress' behaviour before her death.

Tunisha's uncle Pawan revealed that the actress began wearing hijab after meeting Sheezan. "Police today stated before the court that Sheezan had relations with other women too. Police should investigate the case from all angles. Many things about Tunisha had changed after meeting Sheezan, she had started wearing a hijab," he told ANI.

Prior to this, her uncle had also asserted that Sheezan had provoked Tunisha to take her own life and had been concealing evidence from the police authorities.

Meanwhile, her ex-beau and co-star Sheezan Khan's police detention has been extended for two days. "Actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Maharashtra: Vasai Court sends accused Sheezan Khan to 2-day police custody," reported ANI

Actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Maharashtra: Vasai Court sends accused Sheezan Khan to 2-day police custody. — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

Sheezan Khan was apprehended on December 25 after Tunisha's mom charged him with abetting her daughter's suicide. Sheezan and Tunisha were in a romantic relationship and had reportedly parted ways just 15 days before the actress's death. In her complaint, Tunisha's mom asserted that Sheezan "used" her daughter.

Earlier today, a report by E-times stated that the mobile phones of Tunisha and Sheezan had been inspected by police and 'no objectionable content' was discovered.

Meanwhile, Sheezan's family had also released a statement earlier this week and asked everybody to honour their privacy. In the statement, the actor's sisters - Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz - and their family stated that Sheezan is cooperating with the law enforcement officers and expressed that they have absolute confidence in the legal system.

"It's upsetting to see the members of the media constantly calling us and even standing below our apartment buildings. We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai police through all the procedures. We will talk about this when the time is right, but for now, please allow us the privacy which our family deserves right now," a part of their statement read.

On December 24, Tunisha Sharma, aged 20, was discovered hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. According to police officials, the actress went to the restroom on the set and did not come back for a long period of time. When the door was broken down, her lifeless body was found hanging inside. No suicide letter was obtained from the scene. The post-mortem report later established that the actress died due to asphyxiation.