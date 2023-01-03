Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan's Friend Reveals The Actress Was In Good Mood Hours Before Death

Sheezan Khan's friend, Shaan Shankar Mishra, has recently revealed that late TV actor Tunisha Sharma was in good mood a few hours before being found dead on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

Sharma, who died on December 24, was said to be in relationship with her co-star Sheezan, who was arrested by the police on December 25 after her mother accused him of abetting Tunisha's suicide.

The official inquiry is still in process, yet Shaan Shankar Mishra, a buddy of Sheenaz, has stated that Tunisha was in a good mood a few hours before she passed away.

Even though official inquiry is still in process, Shaan told India Today, "Tunisha was very happy that day, no such thing happened. Sheezan was crying at the hospital, post which, the police took him into custody."

"Sheezan is very calm, I have never seen him getting angry at anyone, Tunisha was pampered like a child on the whole set." Addressing the allegations of drugs, he said, "Sheezan didn’t take any drugs, I have spent so much time with him but he never even mentioned all this."

Recently, a video had gone viral on social media which showed a man resembling Sheezan with two others, carrying Tunisha to the hospital the day she passed away.

Previously, it was revealed that the day of Tunisha's death was a typical day on the sets of Ali Baba. Allegedly, Tunisha committed suicide shortly after having a 15-minute chat with Sheezan.

As per Hindustan Times, last week, a cop from Waliv Police station had remarked, "Every time we ask Sheezan about the conversation, he starts crying and has not yet revealed what that talk was about."

Tunisha Sharma was reportedly found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24. Police official said that the 20-year-old actress had gone to the washroom on the set and did not come back for a long time.

When the door was forced open, she was found hanging inside. No suicide letter was found. Afterwards, the autopsy report revealed that the actress died due to asphyxiation.

Reportedly, Sheezan and Tunisha, who met on the sets of the show Ali Baba had parted ways just 15 days before the latter's death.