Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case | Sheezan Khan Breaks Down Into Tears During Interrogation: Police

Actor Sheezan Khan, who has been arrested by the police for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, has been sent to 4-day police custody. Waliv Police said on Tuesday that Khan keeps repeatedly changing his statement and has not stated any clear reason behind his breakup with Tunisha.

According to a report by the news agency ANI, Police is trying to find out about Sheezan's "secret girlfriend." The police stated that the 'Ali Baba' actor broke down into tears during the interrogation in front of the female officer. The report stated that Sheezan started crying when the lady officer of Waliv police reached to interogate him and he kept on narrating different theories for breaking up with Tunisha for two consequtive days.

The female officer said that up until yesterday it was impossible to read the actor's feelings from his body language, but last night during questioning he broke down in tears. Kailash Barve, a female officer and Station House Officer, will question Sheezan once more on the basis of Tunisha's family's complaints. Police also reported that Sheezan "had denied having any other girls in his life."

The police said in a statement to ANI, "The investigation is progressing. So far, the statements of 17 people related to the case have been recorded. Sheezan is changing his statement again and again. Till now he has not given any clear reason of the breakup. The statements of all the people who were present during the suicide on the set will be recorded."

Police further claimed that Sheezan behaved normally during the investigation. "Because he is an actor, he might be trying to make it look like this. There is no sadness on his face but police are probing from every angle," stated Police.

The Jodha Akbar actor has stated three reasons for breaking up with the late actress. "He has cited the age difference between the two for breaking up. Secondly, he said that they are both from different religions and thirdly he said that both their families were opposed to their relationship, so they broke up," claimed the Police.

It is pertinent to note that Popular Television actress Tunisha Sharma, who was popularly known for playing the role of Shehzaadi Mariam in the TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, died on December 24. The actress died by suicide on the sets of a Ali Baba as she allegedly hung herself in the makeup room.