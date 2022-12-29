Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Police Get Access To Late Actor's Calls And Chats, Apple Officials Unlock Her Phone

The untimely demise of actress Tunisha Sharma has left the television industry in grief and shock. Tunisha was found dead on the set of her television show on December 24 and allegedly died by suicide. The Waliv police have now received chats and calls from Tunisha from the phone.

The police said that the officials of Apple Company came to the Waliv police station on Thursday and unlocked her phone. They have received the chats and calls of Tunisha with Sheezan's mother and sister from the cell phone.

Tv actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Officials of Apple Company came to Waliv Police Station today and unlocked her phone. We've received chats and calls of Tunisha with Sheezan’s mother and sister from the cell phone. Probe underway: Waliv Police — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2022

Earlier, Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma told ANI that Sheezan used to consume drugs, however, she could not confirm how long he was into drugs. She had earlier accused Sheezan of having relationships with several girls.

The police earlier said that Tunisha Sharma 'had a conversation' with Sheezan shortly before her death. Sheezan was arrested by the police after a case of the abetment to suicide was registered against him. He was sent to 4-day police by the Vasai court in Mumbai and his custody has been extended till December 30.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

Sheezan's sisters Shafaq and Falaq issued an official statement after his arrest. "As much as everyone is eager to know the 'other side of the story', we are equally curious to know, but for time being we'd like for you to allow us privacy in this grave situation. Both families are victims at this point," the statement reads.

It added, "Let the right time come and we will address the matter for sure. But this is not the right time. Death is a painful situation. Everyone needs to honor the privacy of the affected families and give them the space to mourn and carry on with the funeral first."

Tunisha and Sheezan starred opposite each other in the television show 'Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul'. She starred in popular shows like 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', and 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'.

She was also seen in the Bollywood films 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho' along with Katrina Kaif.