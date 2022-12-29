Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Note Recovered From The Set Of 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' Where The Actress Breathed Her Last

A note with Sheezan Khan's name on it was allegedly recovered from the sets of Tunisha Sharma's show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, as per a recent report. Tunisha died by committing suicide in the make-up room of the TV serial on December 24. Although a suicide note is yet to be found, it has now been claimed that a note related to Sheezan has been unearthed from the sets.

As stated by NDTV, the police informed Vasai Court that they uncovered a message which said, "He Is blessed to have me as a co-actor Woohooo" in a makeup room of the TV series. It is further claimed that the note mentioned Tunisha and Sheezan's names. It is also asserted that the co-actors had a 15-minute chat in the makeup room after which they both appeared to be disturbed.

Tunisha's uncle on Wednesday had alleged that he noticed a shift in the actress' behaviour before her death. He revealed that Tunisha had started wearing hijab after meeting Sheezan. "Police today stated before the court that Sheezan had relations with other women too. Police should investigate the case from all angles. Many things about Tunisha had changed after meeting Sheezan, she had started wearing a hijab," he told ANI.

Tunisha was allegedly discovered hanging in the makeup room. Authorities said that the 20-year-old actor went to the restroom on the set and didn't come back for a long time.

When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was discovered. Later, the post-mortem report confirmed that the actor passed away due to asphyxiation. A purported video was being circulated on social media showing Sheezan and other set members carrying Tunisha to the hospital after her suicide.

Sheezan and Tunisha met and feel in love on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The two had a short-lived romance that ended just 15 days prior to Tunisha's demise on December 24.

Tunisha's mother has accused Sheezan of abetting her daughter's suicide and he has been in police custody since December 25. He was initially under four-day custody but it was extended by two days on Wednesday.