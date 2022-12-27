Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Last Rites To Be Performed At 3 PM; All You Need To Know About The Case

The last rites of Television actress Tunisha Sharma, who died by suicide on December 24, 2022, will be performed on Tuesday, that is, December 27, 2022. It is pertinent to note that Tunisha was found hanging in her makeup room after which she was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, stated Waliv Police.

The late actress's family issued a statement late Monday night, reading, "Our beloved Tunisha Sharma. With a sorrowful heart we are informing you that Tunisha Sharma left us for heavenly abode on 24th December 22. We wish for everyone to come and offer their last prayers to the departed soul. According to the statement, her last rites will be performed at around 3 pm in Mira Road.

All you need to know about Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case:

-Tunisha Sharma is touted as one of the biggest names in the Television industry passed away. On Saturday, the actress died by suicide by hanging herself in her makeup room. 5 hours before her death, the 'Ali Baba' actress shared a BTS video from the sets where she was seen getting ready for her next shot.

-Tunisha's mother filed a case of 'abetment to suicide' against the late actress's ex-beau and 'Ali Baba' co-star, Sheezan Khan. The police arrested Sheezan, a day after her death.

-A Senior police inspector Kailas Barve from Waliv police station in Maharashtra’s Vasai area, Palghar district said, "They had an affair, but he denied marrying her, which is why she was in depression. He (Sheezan) admitted that they were in a relationship. They had a breakup in November, but they continued working on the set."

-Barve said, "Nothing came out in the postmortem report. While the media was questioning if she was pregnant, nothing like that came in the reports. Her mother said that Sheezan provoked her to commit suicide."

-Tunisha's mother also claimed that Sheezan was involved with some other girl but despite that, 'he was with Tanisha'. She said, "Sheezan should not be spared, he should be punished," according to a report by news agency ANI.

According to a report in India TV, Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma said, "Sheezan Khan was not committed even after being in a relationship with Tunisha..he used to talk and keep in touch with many girls at the same time..due to which Tunisha was under depression and stress. Even on 16th December Tunisha came to know about Sheezan’s deception due to which she got an anxiety attack."

-Amid Sheezan Khan's arrest, his sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naazz have issued a statement, which read, "As much as everyone is eager to know the 'other side of the story', we are equally curious to know, but for time being we'd like for you to allow us privacy in this grave situation. Both families are victims at this point. Let the right time come and we will address the matter for sure. But this is not the right time. A death is a painful situation everyone needs to honour the privacy of the affected Families and give them the space to mourn and carry on with the funeral first. It is such an unfortunate state that we lost a precious soul and another is arrested (sic)."

-The note further read, "Accusations have been leveled against Sheezan and the police are investigating the case. Let police take the call. I am confident that an innocent guy has been framed without an application of mind. This situation has been overwhelming for the family members and we'd like to take this time to co-operate with the police and let the truth come out. We have complete faith in the Indian judiciary system and hope the truth shall triumph. Also, please do not take our silence for weakness; We will speak soon when the time is right. But for now, allow and respect our privacy (sic)."