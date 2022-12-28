Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Deceased Actor Spoke With Accused Sheezan Khan Before Death, Reveals Probe

The untimely death of actress Tunisha Sharma has left the television industry in shock. According to the police, accused Sheezan Khan is not cooperating during the investigation. Moreover, the police said that Tunisha Sharma 'had a conversation' with Sheezan shortly before her death.

Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on December 24 and was found dead on the set of her tv show 'Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul'. She was reportedly in a relationship with Sheezan and they had broken up a fortnight before she was found dead.

Tunisha Sharma death case | Accused Sheejan Khan is not cooperating with the police in the investigation. The probe has revealed that the deceased had a conversation with the accused Shijan Khan shortly before hanging: Waliv Police — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

As per the latest development in the case, the Waliv Police have called Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma, her uncle Pawan Sharma and her driver to record their statements on Thursday.

Tunisha Sharma death case | Waliv Police have called Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma, her uncle Pawan Sharma and her driver to record their statements tomorrow — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

The Waliv police had arrested Sheezan after a case of the abetment to suicide was registered against him and he was sent to 4-day police by the Vasai court in Mumbai. His custody has been extended till December 30.

Sheezan's sisters Shafaq and Falaq issued an official statement after his arrest. "As much as everyone is eager to know the 'other side of the story', we are equally curious to know, but for time being we'd like for you to allow us privacy in this grave situation. Both families are victims at this point," the statement reads.

It added, "Let the right time come and we will address the matter for sure. But this is not the right time. Death is a painful situation. Everyone needs to honor the privacy of the affected families and give them the space to mourn and carry on with the funeral first."

Tunisha was a well-known face in the television and film industry and starred in many hit television shows. She made her acting debut with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap'. She was also seen in the Bollywood films 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho' along with Katrina Kaif.

Later, she starred in popular shows like 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', and 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'.