Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: All You Need To Know About Actor Sheezan Khan Arrested For Abetment

Popular Television actress Tunisha Sharma, who was popularly known for playing the role of Shehzaadi Mariam in the TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, died on December 24. The actress died by suicide on the sets of a Ali Baba as she allegedly hung herself in the makeup room.

The police arrested her co-star and beau, Sheezan Khan, a day after her death. This came after Tunisha's mother filed a case of abetment to suicide against Sheezan. According to a report in IANS, Tunisha was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, stated Waliv Police. Thereby, no injuries were reported during the examination and her autopsy reports revealed that the actress died of suffocation and hanging.

Indian Tevevision actor, Sheezan Mohammed Khan, was born on September 9, 1994. He is popularly known for his roles as young Akbar/Sultan Murad Mirza in Jodha Akbar and Ali Baba in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, respectively. Khan is also a frequent TEDx speaker and a pet lover

Khan was raised in Mumbai after being born on September 9th, 1994. He received his degree from the University of Mumbai. Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz, his two older sisters, are both television actors. He enjoys working out and loves animals.

In 2013, Khan made his acting debut in the historical drama Jodha Akbar. He co-starred with Sheen Dass as Vinay Saxena in Silsila Pyaar Ka in 2016. Then, in 2017's historical drama Chandra Nandini and 2018's Prithvi Vallabh - Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi, he played Prince Kartikay/Yuvraj Bhoj. He portrayed Arjun Priya in Tara From Satara in 2019 and also made an appearance as Raghav in Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan in the same year.

He began filming Nazar 2 with Shruti Sharma in February 2020. Sheezan claimed that his brother served as the model for his portrayal of Apurva in Nazar 2. Nazar 2 was taken off the air despite having strong ratings during the COVID-19 lockdown and pandemic crisis. He appeared as Aarya in Pavitra: Bharose Ka in 2021.