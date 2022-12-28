Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Accused Sheezan Khan's Custody Extended Till Friday

Television actress Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on December 24. The Waliv police had arrested her co-actor Sheezan Khan after a case of the abetment to suicide was registered against him and he was sent to 4-day police by the Vasai court in Mumbai. As per the new development in the case, the Vasai court has sent Sheezan Khan to 2-day police custody.

For the unversed, Tunisha and Sheezan starred opposite each other in the television show 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul'.

Actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Maharashtra: Vasai Court sends accused Sheezan Khan to 2-day police custody. — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

Earlier, Sheezan's lawyer told ANI that the allegations against Shehzaan are baseless.

"Whatever has happened, police and court are working. He (Sheezan Khan) has been produced in court. Allegations against him are baseless," Sharad Rai, Sheezan Khan's advocate told ANI.

Sheezan's sisters Shafaq and Falaq stated, "As much as everyone is eager to know the 'other side of the story', we are equally curious to know, but for time being we'd like for you to allow us privacy in this grave situation. Both families are victims at this point."

"Let the right time come and we will address the matter for sure. But this is not the right time. Death is a painful situation. Everyone needs to honor the privacy of the affected families and give them the space to mourn and carry on with the funeral first," the statement added.

Tunisha was a popular face in the television and film industry. She made her acting debut with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap'. Later, she starred in popular shows like ''Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', and 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'. She was also seen in the Bollywood films 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho' along with Katrina Kaif.