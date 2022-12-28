Tunisha Sharma Last Worked In Abbas-Mustan's Upcoming Movie '3 Monkeys', Filmmaker Expresses Disbelief

The Abbas-Mustan duo's Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla, who attended Tunisha Sharma's funeral, expressed sorrow over the late actress's demise and said that she could have considered her mom and other dear ones before taking the drastic step.

"It is a very sad and disappointing news that at such a young age of 20 she took a drastic step without thinking about her mother and others in the family. Today's generation certain times don’t think much, but taking such a step is never right," the filmmaker said.

Abbas further added that it was inconceivable for him to accept that the actor, who was part of the duo's forthcoming movie, 3 Monkeys, has passed away. He said, "We worked with her in the movie and we cannot believe, having known her, that she could take such a step."

Talking about the victim's family, he said, "What can her family say? They are going through a tough time. It is not easy for her mother to overcome the pain and we can just pray that God gives the family strength. May her soul rest in peace."

Tunisha Sharma, 20, allegedly committed suicide on December 24. Her co-actor Sheezan Khan, who has been arrested for allegedly abetting her suicide, was reportedly overcome with emotion during a police interrogation on Monday night. Sharma featured in the TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul and was found hanging in the makeup room on the set of the show.

On Sunday, Sheezan was apprehended for aiding and abetting Tunisha's suicide after her mother lodged a complaint against him. There was conjecture that Tunisha was pregnant. However, the autopsy report confirmed that the actress was not pregnant and that she had suffocated after hanging herself.

(With inputs from IANS)