Tunisha Sharma Last Rites Held In Mumbai; Sheezan Khan's Mother, Sister Attend Cremation

Television actress Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on December 24, 2022. Her last rites started after 3 pm with family and friends moving ahead to the crematorium ground with the mortal remains.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actress Tunisha Sharma's mortal remains were brought to a crematorium ground in the Mira Road area for last rites pic.twitter.com/NUL5Pv5Om4 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

Tunisha's industry colleagues also arrived to pay their last respect. Actors Ashnoor Kaur, Vishal Jethwa, Shivin Narang, Deepika Singh, and filmmaker Abbas Mustan were spotted at Tunisha's home. Sister and mother of accused Sheezan Khan also arrived at the crematorium ground in Mira Road area for her last rites.

#WATCH | TV actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Sister and mother of accused Sheezan Khan also arrived at the crematorium ground in Mira Road area for her last rites. pic.twitter.com/HA0voEOwQr — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

Tunisha Sharma's last rites are taking place in Mira Road, Mumbai. The late actress's family issued a statement late Monday night, reading, "Our beloved Tunisha Sharma. With a sorrowful heart we are informing you that Tunisha Sharma left us for heavenly abode on 24th December 22. We wish for everyone to come and offer their last prayers to the departed soul. According to the statement, her last rites will be performed at around 3 pm in Mira Road."

The 'Fitoor' actress was found hanging in her makeup room after which she was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, stated Waliv Police. Meanwhile, her ex-beau and 'Ali Baba' co-star has been arrested and sent to 4-day custody after the late actress's mother filed a case of 'abetment to suicide' against him.

A Senior police inspector Kailas Barve from Waliv police station in Maharashtra’s Vasai area, Palghar district said, "They had an affair, but he denied marrying her, which is why she was in depression. He (Sheezan) admitted that they were in a relationship. They had a breakup in November, but they continued working on the set."

Tunisha's mother also claimed that Sheezan was involved with some other girl but despite that, 'he was with Tanisha'. She said, "Sheezan should not be spared, he should be punished," according to a report by news agency ANI.

Amid Sheezan Khan's arrest, his sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naazz issued a statement and asked media for privacy.