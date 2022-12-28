Tunisha Sharma Death: Sheezan Khan Was Constantly Crying, Begged Us To Save Her Life, Says Doctor

Tunisha Sharma's death case in unveiling new angles and stories every day after the actress's demise on December 24. Now, another report has come to the light where the doctor who declared Tunisha Sharma's death on Saturday, revealed that Sheezan Khan begged him to save her.

According to a report cited by Hindustan Times, Dr. Honey Mittal of the F&B Hospital at Vasai stated that Tunisha Sharma was brought into the hospital by Sheenaz Khan and a few others directly from the sets of their show. It was stated that Sheezan was inconsolable when he brought her in and was constantly crying and begging to save her.

Soon the CCTV footage from the hospital made rounds on the internet, where actor Tunisha Sharma was taken from the set of her TV show and was being carried by the crew members, was also accompanied by her co-star Sheezan Khan, who was also her ex-boyfriend.

Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide, where police are still investigating the matter and have recorded the statements of 22 people in the case, including the statement of Sheezan Khan who has been arrested on the charges of abetment to suicide.

The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by Tunisha Sharma's mother. According to Dr. Honey Mittal of the Vasai hospital, Tunisha was already brought dead. In an interview with Midday, the doctor stated, "On Saturday around 4.10 pm, about 3-4 people arrived at the hospital with Tunisha Sharma. Her co-actor Sheezan Khan was also with them and he told me to save her anyhow."

He further added that Sheezan was crying continuously and stated, "But her (Tunisha's) body was cold and when we checked her eyes there was no movement. We also did a confirmatory test and an ECG but we found a flat line and declared her dead. We also found a strangulation mark on her neck during the physical examination. Someone strangled her or she hanged herself. We informed the cops about the body."

He concluded his statement by saying, "Khan was there late and crying continuously. He kept requesting me to save her. Tunisha was dead when she was brought to the hospital."

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan were in a relationship and had broken up two weeks ago. The duo worked together on the TV show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. The family of Sheezan Khan has however asked to give them privacy.

Sheezan's sisters Shafaq and Falaq stated, "As much as everyone is eager to know the 'other side of the story', we are equally curious to know, but for time being we'd like for you to allow us privacy in this grave situation. Both families are victims at this point."

She also mentioned, "Let the right time come and we will address the matter for sure. But this is not the right time. Death is a painful situation. Everyone needs to honor the privacy of the affected families and give them the space to mourn and carry on with the funeral first."