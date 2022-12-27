Tunisha Sharma Death: Neha Mehta, JD Majethia, Other TV Celebs Pour Condolences | See Reactions

Tunisha Sharma, aged 20, allegedly committed suicide on Saturday. The actress who starred in Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul took her life on the set of her TV serial.

As per people present on the set, Tunisha left for the restroom during a tea break and when she did not come back for a long time they went to check on her and found her body hanging. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced brought dead.

Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma on Sunday filed a complaint against her co-star Sheezan M Khan. In a media statement, Vanita shared that Sheezan cheated on Tunisha. "First, he had a relationship with her saying that he will marry her and later broke up with her. He was already involved with another woman and yet got into a relationship with Tunisha, and used her for three to four months. He should be punished for that," she said.

After the complaint, Sheezan was apprehended by Vasai court on Sunday for aiding and abetting Tunisha's suicide. However, his lawyer told ANI that the police have not found any proof and his apprehension is based on accusations.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Sunday also called upon the Maharashtra government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the demise of Tunisha Sharma.

"We demand the government form an SIT in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case and the investigation be done properly. Today, I went to the set where Tunisha Sharma died by suicide. I found people were scared. Something wrong must have happened.

"Women are not safe on the set (of the television show that Tunisha was shooting for). The set is at a very interior location where people are afraid to commute. The government should pay attention to this matter and have the death probed by an SIT. Many things will come out after the probe," AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta said.

Several other celebs and political figures have reacted to Tunisha's death news. TV actor Mohit Abrol has shared his last picture with Tunisha Sharma from the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. He plays Zoravar in the show.

Tunisha's co-star Athar Siddiqui told Indian Express, "She was a very happy person and spoke to everyone on the set. We have had some really good conversations, but she never opened up whether she was bothered about anything. As actors, we are used to masking up our emotions and not sharing our pain with anyone. Also, with a lot of young people looking up to us, we always have to put on a strong face. It's so sad whatever has happened."

TV producer JD Majethia expressing concern about the mental health of people in the television industry, said, "we should do something about the mental health of people in our industry since stressful situations are prevalent in every field of work."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Neha Mehta said that her death reminded her of Pratyusha Banerjee, "I was reminded of the Balika Vadhu girl - Pratyusha Banerjee. Just days before her death, she came to my sets and had asked for a hug. I even met Tunisha two months ago at a clinic and she told me she was my fan and I could only say that I am her fan as well. I have no clue what happened, she was wonderful."

Tunisha's former co-star Kanwar Dhillon has also penned an emotional tribute to the late actress on his Instagram account by sharing a bunch of throwback pictures.

Fans also got empotional as Sony Sab paid tribute to Tunisha Sharma.

Meanwhile, Bollywood film producer Priya Gupta that she's feeling bad for both Tunisha and her rumoured boyfriend Sheezan's parents. She tweeted, "It's sad that #TunishaSharma loved #SheezanKhan so much that she couldn’t deal with the break-up & took her life, but equally Sheezan has the right to make his life choices and thus should be released. I feel sad for Tunisha, Sheezan & both their parents."