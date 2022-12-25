Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Police Arrest Co-Star Sheezan Khan On Charges Of Abetment To Suicide

Television actress Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on December 24. The Waliv police arrested her co-actor Sheezan Khan after a case of the abetment to suicide was registered against him. Sheezan has been taken to the Vasai court by the police.

"A case under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered against the accused," Waliv Police said in the early hours of Sunday.

"TV actress Tunisha Sharma death case | Waliv police arrested actress Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Khan by registering a case of abetment to suicide. Police registered a case under section 306 of IPC," Waliv Police said.

TV actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Mumbai: Accused and Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Khan taken to court from Waliv police station

The police said that they will investigate the death of Tunisha Sharma from both the murder and suicide angles. No suicide note was recovered according to the police and the reason for the suicide is not clear yet.

TV actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Mumbai:I was called for questioning by police & was asked general questions. I can't comment on her relations,I don't have any idea, it was her internal matter.When incident happened, I came to know she attempted suicide:Parth Zutshi, Co-actor

According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had hanged herself.

The post-mortem of the actress was conducted in JJ Hospital, Naigon in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Tunisha Sharma was working on the television show 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul' in the lead role. She made her acting debut with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap'. Later, she starred in popular shows like ''Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', and 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'.

She was also seen in the Bollywood films 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho' along with Katrina Kaif.

(With ANI inputs)