Tunisha Sharma Death Case: A Look At 20-Year-Old Star's Showbiz Journey

Television actress Tunisha Sharma passed away by suicide on December 24 and the news of her demise has left the entertainment industry in shock. The 20-year-old actress allegedly died by suicide. Tunisha was a popular face in the film and television industry and started her career at a young age.

Debut with Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap

Tunisha made her acting debut in the popular television show 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap' in 2015. She played the role of Chand Kanwar and was seen along with Sharad Malhotra, Rachana Parulkar, Faisal Khan and Roshni Walia.

She later starred in another period drama 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat' and played the role of Princess Ahankara.

Bollywood Debut:

Tunisha made her Bollywood debut in the film 'Fitoor' where she played the younger version of Katrina Kaif. She later starred in Baar Baar Dekho, where she again played the younger version of Katrina. She was also seen in Kahani 2 and Dabangg 3.

Leading Role in Television Shows:

In 2017, she played the role of Mehtab Kaur in Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh and was one of the main characters. In 2018, she bagged the lead role in Internet Wala Love, where she starred opposite Shivin Narang. She was roped in for another leading role in 2021 in a Sab TV show 'Hero- Gayab Mode On' Season 2.

In 2022, she was seen in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in the lead role and played the role of Shehzaadi Mariam.

The Waliv police arrested her co-actor Sheezan Khan after a case of the abetment to suicide was registered against him. Sheezan has been taken to the Vasai court by the police.

"Whatever has happened, police and court are working. He (Sheezan Khan) has been produced in court. Allegations against him are baseless," Sharad Rai, Sheezan Khan's advocate told ANI.

According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had hanged herself.

The post-mortem of the actress was conducted in JJ Hospital, Naigon in the early hours of Sunday, police said.