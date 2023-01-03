Tunisha Sharma Cried Inconsolably In Phone Call To Sheezan Khan’s Mother, Said 'Amma, You Mean A Lot To Me'

Actor Sheezan Khan’s family held a press conference on Monday to claim that the actor is being falsely accused of his ‘AliBaba: Daastan-E-Kabul’ co-star Tunisha Sharma, who died by suicide. Sheezan Khan’s family also released and played an audio clip of the late actor, where she could be heard addressing Sheezan Khan’s mother as ‘amma’.

Sheezan Khan’s family, including his two sisters, stated that the audio clip is from September 5 last year. Tunisha Sharma was speaking to Sheezan Khan’s mother in the audio clip, however Sheezan’s mother stayed mum for the entire duration of the clip.

Tunisha Sharma could be heard crying inconsolably in the audio clip and saying that she tells Sheezan Khan’s mother whatever is on her mind. “Amma you mean a lot to me, you don’t even know. That’s why I feel like sharing everything with you. I will tell you whatever is on my mind. I don’t know what is happening to me,” the late actor could be heard saying in the audio note.

Sheezan Khan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra, his sisters Falaq Naaz, Shafaq Naaz and his mother addressed the press conference on Monday for the first time ever since Sheezan Khan got arrested on December 25. They sought to refute several allegations leveled against the accused actor and also spoke about Tunisha Sharma’s relationship with her family.

“Sheezan in his custody has proven beyond any reasonable doubt that this (break up or him being with another woman, which was rubbished at the press meet) is not the reason. Her mother is alleging something opposite to what she needs to come forward with because Sheezan knows loads of things, which could go against her,” Sheezan Khan’s lawyer was quoted as saying to PTI in an interview.

Sheezan Khan’s lawyer also blamed the religion angle for the entire uproar regarding the actor and his arrest. “The power of arrest has been misused by the police purely to safeguard themselves from the media trial. If Sheezan would not have been a Muslim, today, he would not have been arrested. Hindu-Muslim angle is involved (here)…several such cases have been blown out of proportion in the past wherein similar allegations were made. Fearing they (police) would face such a situation, they decided to take whoever is there into custody and then investigate the matter,” Sheezan Khan’s lawyer told PTI.