'Tunisha Sharma Borrowed Money, Became Less Communicative Due To Tough Times,' Says Friend: Report

Late TV actor Tunisha Sharma's friend and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star, Sonia Singh, has recently revealed that the actress had become less communicative and had borrowed money from her, according to a recent report.

Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide on December 24 while she was on the set of her show Ali Baba. Following her death, the victim’s mother, Vanita, lodged a complaint against Shezaan Khan, her former beau and co-star, for abetting her daughter’s suicide. Sheezan was taken into custody on December 25 and the probe is still in progress.

Now, speaking with AajTak, Sonia Singh has revealed that the deceased actress had been having a tough time for a few weeks which caused her to become less communicative.

She said, "When we met on December 14, she claimed that Sheezan had said he needed some space and did not like me talking about love all the time. I explained that such things happen in a relationship."

Sonia further revealed that Tunisha was often low on money, saying, "Tunisha often would not have money. Very recently, she asked me to lend her Rs 3,000 and I asked her what had happened that she did not even have that amount."

Just a day before Tunisha's tragic demise, Sonia asserted that the actress had called her and requested her to inform her mother that she was with her.

Tunisha was found hanging inside Sheezan's makeup room on December 24. Soon after, a video went viral on social media showing a man resembling Sheezan, along with two other people, carrying Tunisha to the hospital.

Unfortunately, Tunisha was pronounced dead when she got there. Previously, the Waliv Police had revealed that the day of Tunisha's death was a typical day on the sets of Ali Baba. Allegedly, Tunisha committed suicide shortly after having a 15-minute chat with Sheezan.

As per Hindustan Times, last week, a cop from Waliv Police station had remarked, "Every time we ask Sheezan about the conversation, he starts crying and has not yet revealed what that talk was about."