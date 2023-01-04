Tunisha Sharma Birth Anniversary: First Show On TV To Nickname; 5 Lesser Known Facts About The 'AliBaba: Daastan-E-Kabul' Star

The untimely demise of young Bollywood actress Tunisha Sharma has sincerely shaken the country to the core. The film and television actress was born on January 4, 2002, in Chandigarh, marking her 21 years today.

Her death due to alleged suicide on the sets of her show 'Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul' left thousands of her fans heartbroken as the actress was on her way to achieving stardom and has a huge fan base. On the occasion of Tunisha's birth anniversary, fans are remembering the late young talented actor via her beautiful pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

Here are 5 less known facts about Tunisha Sharma. Let's dig in.

Debut as a child actor in the television show 'Maharana Pratap'

Tunisha Sharma debuted in the entertainment world with the popular historical show Maharana Pratap, where she was seen in the role of princess Chand Kanwar. Donned up in heavy jewelry and beautiful traditional attire, the little star captured the hearts of many with her innocent dialogue delivery and looks.

Made her Bollywood debut in 2016

i liked her acting in fitoor movie, despite of katrina is in the movie she able to catch the eyes of audience, her character in movie in somehow attached to me, it feeling like personal lose to me, she will always be alive in my memories as a firdous

Rest in peace #TunishaSharma pic.twitter.com/QH4ZIv9w7U — Prince (@tf__prince) December 24, 2022

Tunisha Sharma made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the film 'Fitoor' where she portrayed the young character of Katrina Kaif. She also played a young Katrina Kaif again in 'Baar Baar Dekho' in the same year.

Cute nicknames

Adored and loved by her friends and family, she was the only child of her parents. Tunisha also lost her father at a very young age and was the sole wage earner of the family. Happen to be the favorite of everybody, her family and friends would call her 'Tunnu.'

Her depression journey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑲𝒂𝒏𝒘𝒂𝒓 𝑫𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒏 (𝑲𝑫) (@kanwardhillon_)

The actress was asked by many of her co-stars and by the media about the state of her depression, as she dealt with anxiety and panic attacks often. Her friend and television actor Kanwar Dhillon helped her greatly to fight her depression.

Loved creating Instagram reels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya Dwivedi (@realananyaaa)

Tunisha Sharma was passionate about acting and specifically about dancing. She was often seen grooving to the trending songs on her Instagram reels section and shared the same activities with her fans.

Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide on December 24, 10 days prior to her 21st birth anniversary. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her co-star Sheezan Khan’s makeup room, where she soon was taken to the hospital and was declared dead.