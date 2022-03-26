New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed always manages to grab eyeballs. Courtesy her sartorial choices. The actress is frequently targeted by the trolls for her unique choices of clothing. And, we must say the actress knows how to handle them in the greatest way possible. Recently, Urfi shared yet another video that grabbed a lot of attention, and the actress was once again trolled for it.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the actress shared a video in which she is seen plucking flowers from a tree. What caught the netizens' attention was her black bikini. For some fans, Urfi was in her hot avatar, whereas others trolled the actress brutally.

For make-up, Urfi opted for a dewy makeup look and left her long luscious locks open.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “I’m a rose that came from concrete! #reels #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #rotd.”

Take a look at Urfi's video here:

As soon as the video was shared on the photo-sharing platform, it created a buzz on the platform and Urfi became the talk of the town. While some fans were impressed with Urfi's fashion sense, others bashed the actress with nasty comments.

While one of the fans wrote, “tumhe phool ki nahi kapdo ki zaroorat hai” another one commented, “pata nahi kya hi pehna hai."

This is not the first time when Urfi was trolled by people online. The actress often posts videos and pictures and trollers keep on commenting on her pictures. Recently, Urfi dropped another video where she can be seen wearing a revealing green top paired with brown trousers.

Sharing the picture, Urfi captioned the picture as “Why to care about who likes you or not. They don’t even like themselves!"

Take a look at the post here:

Commenting on the picture, one fan “Kuchh bhi mam rip dress sense", another social media user commented, “The weirdest dress and style ever seen!" wrote,

Talking about Urfi's work front, the actress was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. Urfi is a former contestant of Bigg Boss OTT and also the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. Apart from this, the actress also worked in TV shows Bader Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2.

