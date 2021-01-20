Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account gets restricted after she slammed Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia starter Tandav on her Twitter handle. Actress claims liberals reported her account to Twitter CEO. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut is one such actress in Bollywood who wears heart on her sleeves when it comes to voicing her opinions and keeps hitting the headlines for her controversial tweets. As we all know Tandav is facing great flak due to its storyline, now adding to this row even 33-year-old actress joined the bandwagon.

Recently she dropped a tweet slamming Amazon Prime Video's web series Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan. In her tweet, she wrote that the problem is not just the Hindu phobic content but also it is poorly created and objectional on ever level. She further asked the authorities to put the makers in the jail for not just criminal intentions but also for torturing the viewers.

Owing to this tweet Kangana on Wednesday took to her Twitter handle and claimed that some liberals reported her account, as a result, her Twitter account was restricted temporarily. In her tweet, she further threatened the people saying, "Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi"

Actress tweet read, "Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted, they are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai,magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies.Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi."

Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted, they are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai,magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies.Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 20, 2021

For unversed, Amazon Prime web series Tandav is hitting the headlines for allegedly hurting the religious and political sentiments of people. Several complaints have also been registered against the makers and the Amazon Prime for releasing the series. Also, politician and leader are requesting the authorities to ban the show. Recently, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that they have received the complaint and will take adequate action. Click here to read the full story.

Coming back to Kangana Ranaut, the actress has few films in her kitty that are slated to release this year namely Thalaivi and Dhaakad.

