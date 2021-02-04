This is not the first time Kangana Ranaut stood up against the celebs who supported the farmers' protest. Here check out whom actress clashed with:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut is hitting the headlines ever since the farmers' protest erupted in Delhi against the Centre's fresh three farm laws. The actress is known for wearing heart on sleeves and never minces words when it comes to voicing her opinion. Lately, actress grabbed the eyeballs when international pop star Rihanna and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg extended support of the farmers.

Manikarnika actress lashed out at 32-year-old singer and called her 'fool' while criticising her tweet. Now once again Kangana is in the news after the United States come out in support of India's new farm laws. Taking to Twitter, she mocked the liberals and wrote, "Listen to this librus tumhara baap Gajni bhi tumhein bachane nahin aaya ... bhaag gaya...Ha ha"

Listen to this librus tumhara baap Gajni bhi tumhein bachane nahin aaya ... bhaag gaya...Ha ha https://t.co/4OLilJ61Fa — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 4, 2021

Well, this is not the first time Kangana stood up against the celebs who supported the farmers' protest. So far actress clashed with several celebs, check out below

Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh

Earlier, Kangana had a heated verbal spat with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh on Twitter after she posted false information about an elderly Sikh woman protesting at the Delhi borders against the fresh farm laws.

Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now. https://t.co/RkXRVKfXV1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Eh Terrorists Lagde Ne Tuanu ?



National Media Waleyo Akal nu Hath Maro Kush Bolan Ton Phelan..#farmerprotest #Standwithfarmerschallenge pic.twitter.com/1eCcymzuPM — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

Kangana Ranaut vs Priyanka Chopra

Kangana also slammed Priyanka Chopra Jonas for supporting the protest. Taking to Twitter Panga actress tweeted "Dear @diljitdosanjh @priyankachopra If you really care about the farmers, if you really respect your mothers, then hear what is the farm bill! Or do you want to use your mothers, sisters and farmers to get into the good books of the traitors? Wow re world wow" (translated from original)

You need to explain this @diljitdosanjh @priyankachopra

Whole world is laughing at us today, yahi chahiye tha na tum logon ko!!!! Congratulations 👏 pic.twitter.com/ApHo5uMInO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Twitter has deleted Kangana's two controversial tweets in the last two hours over violation of rules. This action was taken after the actress slammed Rihanna's tweet in support of the ongoing farmers protest at several Delhi borders. Click to read the full story here

