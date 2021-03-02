New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shraddha Kapoor is easily one of the most loved actress in B-town and one of the most popular you icons of the age too. The actress has worked with almost every hit male lead of her times right from Varun Dhawan to Tiger Shroff and Rajkummar Rao to Shahid Kapoor. But a lot of fans couldn't help but gush over Shraddha's onscreen pairing with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Although she only acted with Sushant in one film titled, 'Chhichhore', but she did have some opportunities of working with the actor previously which couldn't happen. As Shraddha Kapoor will be ringing in her 33rd birthday on March 3 here we are with an interesting trivia about her which was shared by her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Before their film, Chhichhore's release Sushant in an interview with ETimes had said, "I think it was 2-3 films that we had this opportunity to work with each other but dates did not work out between us, but we were looking forward to working together. And, what a film to come together with! I mean I wasn’t disappointed and she also wasn’t disappointed in me. The great thing is that most of the times, we ended up saying a really good way of goodbye to each other that goes on to say how we worked during the day. I’m hoping that the chemistry should show in the film."

Now isn't it surprising? Well, we would have loved to see more of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor together on screen.

Meanwhile, on the work front Shraddha Kapoor has quite a few films in her pipeline and one of them is the Naagin trilogy. It is being directed by Vishal Furia and as the name suggests, Naagin is based on supernatural happenings where the actress will be seen essaying the role of an Ichchadhaari Naagin. This film is expected to release by the end of this year or in 2022.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal