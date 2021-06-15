Both Aamir Khan's Lagaan and Sunny Deol's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha are completing their 20 years of release on June 15. Read on to know the details about their box office clash. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: All thanks to COVID-19 and the internet world, now a days clashing of two big-budget movies is considered totally fine. But this was not the case a few years back when movies used to get a theatre release. Yes, you guessed it right we are talking about Aamir Khan's Lagaan and Sunny Deol's Gadar which are completing their 20 years today.

Both the superhit films were released on the same day that is June 15, 2001 and turned out to be massive hits in their own genre. Be it their dialogues or scenes, down the years the two films went on to gain cult status.

Movie journalist Taran Adarsh also tweeted for the films' anniversary on his Twitter account. He wrote" 20 years ago… 15 June 2001 witnessed the biggest clash then: #Lagaan vs #Gadar… While the industry talk was clearly divided - some favouring #Gadar, some #Lagaan - the audience showered love on both films… And the love continues to pour in to this date. #AamirKhan #SunnyDeol"

20 years ago… 15 June 2001 witnessed the biggest clash then: #Lagaan vs #Gadar… While the industry talk was clearly divided - some favouring #Gadar, some #Lagaan - the audience showered love on both films… And the love continues to pour in to this date. #AamirKhan #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/KneYVKMVbG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 15, 2021

Take a look at both the film's box office collection at the time of their release

Lagaan

Aamir Khan's film Lagaan was a period film based on the time when India was under the rule of Britishers. The film showed how a common villager Bhuvan (played by Aamir Khan) wins everyone's land back after playing a cricket match with the English. The film also starred Gracy Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Aditya Lakhia, Suhasini Muklay, Yashpal Sharma, Rajesh Vivek and may more.

Lagaan was a big hit and was the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2001, after Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (K3G) and Sunny Deol's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. And it was the second highest-grossing Indian film overseas after K3G.

Lagaan's worldwide gross collection accounted up to ₹659.7 million, while in the domestic market the film grossed ₹556.3 million.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Now talking about Sunny Deol's Gadar, the film was set on the 1947 partition of India. It featured a love story between people of two different faiths where Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel portrayed the role of Sakina.

'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' was declared an All-Time Blockbuster. it collected ₹1.33 billion in its initial theatrical release meanwhile its gross worth came out be around ₹4.86 billion as per 2017 ticket sales. That's not all, the film holds a record of ranking among the top 3 Indian films with all-time highest footfalls.

