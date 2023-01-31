Tuesday Trivia: Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan Was Once Jailed For Misbehaving With A Journalist | Read More

Shah Rukh Khan has been living in Mumbai for many years, but he spent his early life in Delhi. He often jokes that he can't seem to shake off his Delhi-based habits, especially during times of stress.

The superstar, who is now known for his poise and elegance, had shared with David Letterman on his Netflix show last year that there was a period in his life when he would frequently get angry.

On the show, he spoke about being arrested for a day due to an incident in which he had threatened to harm a journalist.

Shah Rukh expressed his frustration with the reporter who had printed a scandalous story about him and his female co-star in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa which released in 1993.

According to this story, their director, who was also married to the co-star, had suggested that they spend an evening together to get to know each other. Shah Rukh stated that it was a very insulting thing to print, which Letterman agreed with.

Shah Rukh said, "I got very disturbed with it. And I was very new. I used to react to every news item. Thankfully, there was no social media back then. I got very angry and I called up the editor and I said, 'You wrote this'. He said, 'But listen, can you just take it… it's just a joke'. 'I don’t find it funny' I said and so, I went down to the office and I misbehaved a lot."

Shah Rukh revealed that he had been very aggressive towards people at work and had 'shouted and screamed' at them. Subsequently, the police showed up and asked him to accompany them to the station. "It was a small, little prison, with human feces… And as soon as I saw that, I said, 'No please, let me go. I'll never do this again.'" He also admitted that for many years he had been insisting that he had used his celebrity status to get out of the situation when in reality he had not.

Shah Rukh utilised his one call from jail to further intimidate the reporter. After his release from prison in the evening, he went to the reporter's house and smoked a cigarette in a menacing manner, making sure the reporter saw him. He then left, bragging about his maturity and claiming he doesn't show anger anymore, since he has mellowed over the years.

Describing the same incident, at Tehelka's Think2012 event, Shah Rukh had told the interviewer that he had revenge on his mind but could never get it. He then decided to leave it all behind as Gauri 'wife was very disturbed' and added that it was actor Nana Patekar who got him out of jail.

On the work front, King Khan is currently basking in the glory of his latest release Pathaan, which crossed Rs 300 crore mark in India within a week of its release. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action flick also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.