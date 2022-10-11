Tuesday Transformation: Shehnaaz Gill's Weight Loss Journey Will Inspire You To Achieve Your Fitness Goals

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular actresses currently and enjoys a huge fan following especially after participating in Bigg Boss. Even though Shehnaaz did not lift the Bigg Boss trophy, but she won millions of hearts. She will be seen in many Bollywood films as well in the future.

After Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz's weight loss surprised everyone and people praised her transformation well. Mahy wondered how Shehnaaz managed to lose weight, but Shehnaaz revealed that it was not difficult and she changed her diet.

Shehnaaz Gill's Weight Loss Motivation

Shehnaaz revealed that she decided to lose weight during the pandemic as the projects were standstill. She also emphasised that it is not difficult to lose weight if you really want to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

How Shehnaaz Gill Lost 12 Kgs

Shehnaaz revealed that she lost 12 kgs by only working on her diet and giving up eating non-vegetarian food, chocolates, and ice creams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill's Diet and Workout

She did not go through any intense workouts for weight loss. She also revealed that she ate just 1 or 2 things in a day and didn't have a variety of food. Thus, reducing the portion size of her meal helped a lot in her weight loss journey.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh', along with Diljit Dosanjh. As per the reports, she will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's female-centric film.

According to the Times of India, a source close to the development revealed that Shehnaaz will be seen in a different avatar. “Like Rhea’s previous film Veere Di Wedding (2018), her upcoming movie is also a women-oriented subject. Shehnaaz is the latest to join the cast of the film, which is slated to go on floors by the end of this month. This film will see Shehnaaz in a different avatar,” a source was quoted saying by Times of India.

She will star in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan, along with Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Nigam and Jassie Gill.