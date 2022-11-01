Tuesday Transformation: How 'Bigg Boss 16' Contestant Gautam Vig Went From 120 Kg To 80 Kg

BIGG BOSS 16 contestant Gautam Vig is one of the strongest contenders in the show and has been winning the heart of the audience with his game and strategy. The heartthrob has previously worked in several television shows and commercials before coming to Pinjarra. The actor gained fame after starring in tv shows like Pinjara and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and then there was no looking back for him. He has also been very specific about his fitness and talked about the importance of good health several times. He also revealed that he used to weigh around 120 kg before entering the showbiz industry.

From his favourite exercise to cheat meals to diel plans, take a look at Gautam Vig's fitness routine.

While speaking to Soundarya Sharma in the Bigg Boss house, Gautam Vig revealed that he was 120 kg earlier and lost 40 kg. The actor has talked about his fitness regime several times in the interviews and revealed that dieting is difficult for him.

Workout

In an interview, Gautam revealed that he is very dedicated to his workout. He used to work out a lot in the gym and also did martial arts. According to Gautam, if he has half an hour of spare time, he will work out in the gym.

Diet

Talking about his diet, Gautam revealed that dieting is difficult for him and said he cannot diet as he will fall sick.

Health Is Wealth

Gautam believes that if you want to be happy, then health is the key! He emphasised the importance of working out for good health and advised to work out at lead 20 minutes a day. Talking about the food, he said that one should not eat too much fried food and instead eat healthy cooked food.

Favourite Exercise

His favourite exercise is bicep curls. He revealed that he never had a personal trainer and never followed a specific diet.