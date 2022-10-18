Tuesday Transformation: From Ranveer Singh To Aamir Khan, Bollywood Stars Who Transformed Themselves For A Film

BOLLYWOOD Actors are the fitness inspiration for their fans and often post their workout and fitness routine with their fans. Moreover, many actors have gone through a drastic transformation for their characters which shows their dedication to their films. Actor's look also play a huge role in a film as they need to look right for the part.

From gaining 15 kgs to losing 30 kgs, take a look at the actors who went through an intense transformation for their movies.

1. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry and goes into the skin of his characters. He built muscles and transformed himself completely for Padmaavat. Later, the actor lost a lot of weight for Gully Boy as he had to look thin for the role.

2. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is a perfectionist when it comes to his films and is known for physically transforming himself for his characters. For Dangal, Aamir had to showcase the story of a wrestler, from the early 20s to 50s. First, the actor gained weight as he had to shoot most parts of the film in that look. Later, he started changing himself and his body for the younger version of his character.

3. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress Award for her role in Mimi. The actress played the role of a surrogate mother in the film and had to gain around 15 kgs for her film.

4. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan showed a different style of his acting skills in Super 30 and the actor transformed completely for the role. Meanwhile, he had to do the action film War after that. The actor went through an intense transformation and documented it as well.

5. Bhumi Pednekar

Wishing the stellar actress @psbhumi a very Happy Birthday! Watch 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha': https://t.co/HdeZI9TJxA pic.twitter.com/iBaMaHGPur — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) July 18, 2016

Bhumi made her amazing acting debut in the film industry with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The actress had to gain weight for her film as she essayed the role of an overweight woman. Later, she loses weight for her other films.