Tuesday Transformation: Akshay Kumar To Amitabh Bachchan, Actors Who Became Unrecognisable With Makeup For A Film

In Tuesday transformation segment, take a look at the actors who became unrecognisable with make up for their roles.

By Simran Srivastav
Tue, 25 Oct 2022 02:30 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter

ACTORS usually leave no stone unturned to get into the skin of their characters and work really hard to portray their roles with complete honesty. The actors go through tough physical transformations and lose or gain weight for their roles, which is very impressive. However, many times actors have completely transformed themselves to the point they look unrecognisable.

This unrecognisable transformation usually happens through makeup, where the artists show their magic and transform the actors into someone else.

In today's Tuesday transformation segment, we bring the actors who became unrecognisable with makeup for their roles.

1. Amitabh Bachchan in Paa

Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a boy with a rare genetic condition known as progeria. Progeroid syndromes cause individuals to age faster than usual, leading to them appearing older than they actually are. Big B looked unrecognisable as a teenage boy in the film.

2. Akshay Kumar in 2.0

In this science-fiction film, Akshay essayed the role of the villain crowman or Pakshi Rajan and had to transform himself with the help of makeup and extensive prosthetics. In the film, Akshay essays the role of a former ornithologist who seeks vengeance upon cell phone users to prevent birds' population decline.

3. Rajkummar Rao in Raabta

Rajkummar Rao had a cameo role in Raabts, but he looked unrecognisable in the film. He essayed the role of an over 300 years old man in the film.

4. Kangana Ranaut in Emergency

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Even though Kangana Ranaut's Emergency has not been released yet, the audience has been excited to watch the film. The actress has completely transformed herself into the former PM Indira Gandhi.

5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shocked everyone with his different avatar for the film Haddi. In the motion poster, he can be seen dressed as a woman and the audience can't stop praising him for his transformation. Haddi will release in 2023.

