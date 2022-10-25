Tuesday Transformation: Akshay Kumar To Amitabh Bachchan, Actors Who Became Unrecognisable With Makeup For A Film

ACTORS usually leave no stone unturned to get into the skin of their characters and work really hard to portray their roles with complete honesty. The actors go through tough physical transformations and lose or gain weight for their roles, which is very impressive. However, many times actors have completely transformed themselves to the point they look unrecognisable.

This unrecognisable transformation usually happens through makeup, where the artists show their magic and transform the actors into someone else.

In today's Tuesday transformation segment, we bring the actors who became unrecognisable with makeup for their roles.

1. Amitabh Bachchan in Paa

T 2080 - 'PAA' 6 years gone by in a jiffy !! Goodness ! had not Balki messaged me on this I would never have known pic.twitter.com/vlKnNtKGHS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 4, 2015

Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a boy with a rare genetic condition known as progeria. Progeroid syndromes cause individuals to age faster than usual, leading to them appearing older than they actually are. Big B looked unrecognisable as a teenage boy in the film.

2. Akshay Kumar in 2.0

For an actor who never puts makeup, 2.0 was a different story altogether. To get this look right, I think I must’ve taken longer than the female lead 😂😂 #2Point0 pic.twitter.com/Pqn7F8yJS3 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 4, 2018

In this science-fiction film, Akshay essayed the role of the villain crowman or Pakshi Rajan and had to transform himself with the help of makeup and extensive prosthetics. In the film, Akshay essays the role of a former ornithologist who seeks vengeance upon cell phone users to prevent birds' population decline.

3. Rajkummar Rao in Raabta

Guess this mystery actor? Cannot guess... at least I couldn't... He is Rajkummar Rao in #Raabta... Essays the role of a 324-year-old man. pic.twitter.com/X8jzzhCfmD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 21, 2017

Rajkummar Rao had a cameo role in Raabts, but he looked unrecognisable in the film. He essayed the role of an over 300 years old man in the film.

4. Kangana Ranaut in Emergency

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Even though Kangana Ranaut's Emergency has not been released yet, the audience has been excited to watch the film. The actress has completely transformed herself into the former PM Indira Gandhi.

5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shocked everyone with his different avatar for the film Haddi. In the motion poster, he can be seen dressed as a woman and the audience can't stop praising him for his transformation. Haddi will release in 2023.