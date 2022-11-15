Tuesday Tranformation: When Aamir Khan Went From 96 Kgs To 68 Kgs For Dangal In 5 Months

AAMIR Khan is best known for his perfection in his every role and for completely transforming himself for his films. From playing an 18-year-old in 3 Idiots to playing the role of a 60-year-old man in Dangal, Aamir Khan never fails to surprise the audience.

However, the actor took everyone by surprise when he went from 96 kgs to 68 kgs within a span of a few months. Aamir had to play the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat and the movie showed his transformation from the age of 25 to 60.

"Though I went through body building to get a certain look for my film, this (Dangal) one was one of the most dramatic body transformations so far. The film has two phases. For one part, I had to put on weight. So, I weighed 96 kgs with 38 per cent body fat and I had to reduce to 9 per cent body fat within five months. That was a huge task," Aamir said talking about his weight loss journey.

Even though Aamir impressed everyone with his drastic transformation, he admitted that it is not healthy.

"I would like to mention that putting on weight and losing it so fast is very unhealthy. I did it for my film under the supervision of experts, but it is very unhealthy for any regular person," he said.

Aamir Khan refused to wear a body suit for the film because it did not feel natural to him. He said that putting on weight affects your breathing and body language and it cannot be achieved with a bodysuit.

Meanwhile, the actor has announced that he will be taking a break as an actor and will produce films for a while. He revealed that he wants to be there for his family, mother and his kids.

“When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids," ANI quoted Aamir Khan as saying.

Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha, which was the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'.