Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla won millions of hearts after his stint at Salman Khan's show. He even made a very warm relation with Shehnaaz Gill that was loved by their fans and were fondly known as 'SidNaaz'. However, this happiness didn't last long after the TV star succumbed to a heart attack on September 2, leaving the whole nation shocked and heartbroken.

However, the most affected person was Shehnaaz, who often confessed her love for him and was together when Sidharth breathed his last. Now, months after the actor's demise, Shehnaaz has dropped a post on her social media handle, paying a heartfelt tribute to her darling love Sidharth Shukla. She announced a song 'Tu Yaheen Hai', which expresses the pain of losing a loved one.

The song will take you on an emotional ride featuring a glimpse of Sidharth and Shehnaaz from the Bigg Boss 13 house. The song opens with Shehnaaz and Sid standing in the bathroom area and the actress saying, 'Tu mera hai aur mera hi rahega'

As soon as the song was released, fans bombarded the comment section appreciating the song. One of the users wrote, "We love you and we love you the same way till our last breathe. most importantly we don't wanna loose our bubbly shehnaaz so please stay happy I wish apko life m ab bas happiness mile and hum sab h apke sth"

Another user wrote, "Literally we cried so much listening this masterpiece" Another wrote, "She is just a gifted singer. He is watching from above and be proud".

A day prior, Shehnaaz unveiled the poster of the song Tu Yaheen Hai on her social media handle. She captioned it as, "Tu mera hai aur …………………… @realsidharthshukla #Sidharthshukla."

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill made her first public experience for the promotion of her recent release film Honsla Rakh, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

